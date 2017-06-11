Students waving black flags at Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Lucknow denied bail

Police overpower Samajwadi Party’s students wing members who showed black flags to the fleet of UP CMYogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI) Police overpower Samajwadi Party’s students wing members who showed black flags to the fleet of UP CMYogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI)

Eleven students, including two girls, who were taken into judicial custody for stopping Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy, were denied bail on Saturday. Out of these, eight students also face suspension by the Lucknow University, where the CM was headed to attend a function, for security breach of his convoy.

A court in Lucknow, headed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunil Kumar, rejected the bail plea saying that the seriousness of the offence barred the applicants from deserving bail. The case was put forth by Hasanganj police.

The students were awarded an 11-day judicial remand by Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Srivastava on June 8. The court asked for the full diary of the case to be submitted on Friday to ponder over the plea.

The varsity has said that it has suspended eight students and banned them from using student facilities at the campus following the incident. “The names of suspended students are: Satwant Singh, Nitin Raj, Pooja Shukla, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ankit Kumar Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Madhurya Singh and Apoorva Verma,” NK Pandey director, Information, Publication and Public Relation, University of Lucknow was quoted by PTI as saying.

The incident in question occurred on June 7, when the activists, most of them from the Samajwadi Party students wing, waved black flags to the CM upon the arrival of his cavalcade, They also shouted slogans against the BJP government in UP.

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists blocked the road leading to the venue of the programme, where Adityanath was to be the chief guest, by squatting on the road, blocking the way of the CM’s entourage. They alleged that the ‘BJP programme’ was organised at the cost of the varsity and its students. They also raised slogans against UP Governor and Chancellor of Lucknow University, Ram Naik, as well as the district administration.

