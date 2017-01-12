Student suicides in Kota fell by over 60 per cent in 2015 compared to 2014, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The NCRB’s annual Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2015, recorded 17 student suicides in Kota, compared to 45 in 2014. These cases have been listed as suicides due to failure in examination. In 2016, 17 student suicides were reported to have killed themselves in Kota.

Overall, the number of suicides in Kota increased by five per cent in 2015 with 105 cases compared to 100 in 2014.