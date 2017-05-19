Student leader Debashish Marandi joins BJD

After yesterday’s visit to Mayurbhanj district, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday inducted a former student leader hailing from the district into the party. “I am very glad that Dr Debashish Marandi joined the Biju Janata Dal today. He had been the student leader of Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital. He will be leaving his job in Nalco to join the party,” Patnaik told reporters.

Marandi, a former student leader of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Senior Medical Officer of NALCO joined the ruling BJD here in presence of Patnaik.

Stating that the party welcomes Marandi, Patnaik said the doctor belonging to the tribal community, will be a tremendous asset particularly in Mayurbhanj district.

“We welcome more and more professionals to join the BJD. We will certainly provide a platform for him,” Patnaik said.

Marandi, on his part, expressed his gratitude to Patnaik for the Supreme Court panel’s nod for admission in Baripada-based Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for this academic session.

“When a student, I was dreaming how the health care services will be improved in the tribal-dominated district of Mayurbhanj. I am thankful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his efforts that the tribals of the district will get health services at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital,” Marandi said.

Yesterday Patnaik made a sudden visit to Mayurbhanj district to monitor the work of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

However, Patnaik’s love for the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district started after the ruling BJD faced serious electoral defeat in the district during the recently concluded three-tire panchayat elections.

Of the total 56 Zilla Parishad seats in Mayurbhanj district, the ruling BJD could manage to win in only five seats while remaining were captured by the opposition BJP.

