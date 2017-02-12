Student leader and a law degree holder, Balaj Singh Randhawa joined family’s real estate business

Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa. Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa.

Balaj Singh Randhawa (31) the main accused in the murder of Himachal CM wife’s nephew Akansh Sen was scheduled to drop his elder sister at the Delhi Airport on February 10. She had arrived from Canada a few days ago to visit her family. Randhawa was on the driving seat in his white BMW that ran over Sen in the wee hours after a late night party at their common friend’s residence in Sector 9 Thursday. Once a leader of the Students Organisation of India (SOI) in DAV college, Sector 10 of Chandigarh, Randhawa after passing out from DAV college did his law degree from Panjab University in 2014.

Instead of getting enrolled as a practicing advocate, Randhawa joined his family’s real estate business. He was raised by his maternal grandfather Ajmer Singh after his father Manjeet Singh died in a road accident years ago. “Balraj’s father Manjeet Singh was the sarpanch of Hansali village in Fathegarh Sahib district and passed away in a road accident. Balraj and his mother Ramanjeet Kaur are the owners of 27 acres of family land that Manjeet left behind”, Ajmer Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Ajmer, a retired officer of Punjab police, was attached in the security of Punjab’s former Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon.

Defending his grandson, Ajmer said, “Balraj cannot murder anyone. It must have been a road accident that is now being converted into murder. I am not aware about his whereabouts. He is foolish if he is running away from law. He should surrender before the police and present his side of the story.” Ramanjeet Kaur, Balraj’s mother was not available for comments. Chandigarh police had conducted raids at Randhawa’s residence.