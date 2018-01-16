Student ‘joins militancy’: J&K Police team visits campus; AMU files missing complaint

file photo of Mannan Bashir Wani file photo of Mannan Bashir Wani

A police team from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday visited Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to collect information about Kashmiri research scholar Mannan Bashir Wani, who has allegedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen. The AMU administration, meanwhile, on Monday lodged a missing complaint in regard to Wani.

Led by a sub-inspector, the two-member team from Kupwara district of Kashmir went to Habib Hall hostel in the AMU campus, where Mannan used to stay, and spoke to some students. Later, the team met AMU

authorities.

Mannan was pursuing PhD in geology and had last visited his department on January 2. Kupwara SSP Shamsheer Hussain said over phone, “I have sent two policemen to Aligarh to collect information about Mannan. They will get details of what have been recovered from his hostel room. Policemen will also speak to the students, and collect information about his activities from AMU and local police.”

AMU Proctor Dr Mohsin Khan said, “A J&K Police team met us today and inquired about the activities of Mannan on the campus. The team also collected his academic records.”

Sources said that AMU has informed the police that Mannan’s activities were never found to be suspicious.

On Sunday, the team had gone to Civil Lines police station in Aligarh to enquire about Mannan.

Senior Sub-Inspector at Civil Lines police station, Naresh Singh, said: “We had shown J&K policemen some items seized from Mannan’s hostel room. The team has taken away a photocopy of the list, mentioning items seized from the room.”

On January 8, Aligarh police, along with AMU authorities, had searched room 237 of Habib Hall where Mannan used to stay and seized various items, including books, clothes, diaries. The room was later sealed.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a two-member committee to probe into the conduct and activities of Mannan.

Meanwhile, the proctor said an application has been sent to the Aligarh police to file a missing report regarding Mannan. The complaint was filed by warden of Habib Hall at the Civil Lines police station.

“I have received an application by warden of Habib Hall stating that Mannan Bashir Wani is missing from the hostel since January 2. We will lodge the report of missing after consulting with senior officers,” said Naresh Singh.

