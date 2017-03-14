Student from Arunachal assaulted, ‘forced to lick shoes’ in Bengaluru

Higio Gungtey Higio Gungtey

A 20-year-old Northeastern student’s landlord allegedly thrashed him and forced him to lick his shoes for wasting water here.

Higio Gungtey, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted on March 6. A police complaint was lodged after Forum for Northeast Solidarity was informed about it. Hemanth Kumar, the landlord, was arrested on March 9 and released on bail for the assault on the second-year BA student at Bengaluru’s Christ College.

Watch What Else Is making News

Gungtey’s father, Higio Tama, filed a fresh complaint against Kumar on March 12. In his complaint, Tama alleged that Kumar assaulted his son for over 90 minutes and hurled racial abuses before throwing his belongings from the third-floor rented house. “My son was completely humiliated in addition to his physical pain and torture… forceful licking of shoe is against human rights, ‘’ Tama said in his complaint. He insisted that his son had rented the house along with his two friends in March 2016 for Rs 12,000 monthly rent. He added that a rent agreement was made in the name of his son’s friends, Mridupawan Bharali and Rajeev Ranjan Singh. “He told my son and his friends that my son’s name is not required in the agreement. He told them he is a lawyer and he will take care of this. They paid him Rs 60,000 as security deposit…’’ Tama has sought action against Kumar under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The police said that Kumar has claimed that the student was staying illegally at his house and that he visited the house following a complaint from other tenants of wastage of water.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East Division) Dr Boralingaiah said: “Initially, the victim did not raise any allegations about being forced to lick shoes or being abused racially. His father has filed a fresh complaint alleging this. We will add them in the FIR and investigate.’’