Student commits suicide at IIT-Roorkee

Bansiya’s family reached the college on Thursday to take the body back to home in Gujarat. (Representational Image) Bansiya’s family reached the college on Thursday to take the body back to home in Gujarat. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old engineering student committed suicide by allegedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room at IIT-Roorkee’s boys hostel on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased student has been identifies as Abhijeet Singh Bansiya. While no suicide note was found in the third year student’s hostel room, Station House Officer of Roorkee’s Civil Lines police station– Sadhna Tyagi– said that the preliminary enquiry suggests that Bansiya could have been grappling with depression.

“The students of the college said that he (Bansiya) didn’t engage much with other students… he could have been under depression,” Tyagi said.

While the college authorities didn’t respond to calls from The Indian Express, Tyagi said, “Each year, atleast one or two cases of suicide are reported from IIT-Roorkee.”

Bansiya’s family reached the college on Thursday to take the body back to home in Gujarat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App