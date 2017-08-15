Stuck in car, two minor siblings suffocate to death in Moga

“They got inside, but did not know how to come out. I pulled them out but they were already unconscious and later died at the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said the father. (Representational image) “They got inside, but did not know how to come out. I pulled them out but they were already unconscious and later died at the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said the father. (Representational image)

Two siblings, a girl aged nine and her seven-year-old brother, suffocated to death after getting locked in their car in Moga’s Samalsar on Monday. The deceased were identified as Moni Kumari, 9 and Banu, 7.

The Maruti Zen car was parked in an open space when they entered inside while playing hie and seek. Their father said that they got locked inside accidently and when he reached there, both of them were already unconscious.

Amresh Kumar, the father said that he works as a laborer and his children locked themselves up in the car accidentally.

“They got inside, but did not know how to come out. I pulled them out but they were already unconscious and later died at the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said the father.

