Stubble burning should not be made a political issue, says NGT chairman

“There is a lack of will, not awareness among the farmers”, said Justice Swantara Kumar, Chairman of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday, while responding to a question regarding lack of alternatives to stubble burning for farmers.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kumar stated that, there is awareness on the issue, but there need to be will among the farmers.

Kumar refused to comment anything on the stubble burning issue saying that a few orders are awaited from the apex court on different issues related to pollution and stubble burning.

The NGT chairman was present in Chandigarh to attend an event on Dialogue on Environment Changes: their effect on health and economy, which was held at Judicial Academy, Sector 43, on Wednesday.

“I cannot say anything much on the stubble burning issue at present, but political parties must unite to find a solution to the issue of smog and pollution and shall not make it a political agenda”, said Kumar.

Kumar also appreciated the role played by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the stubble burning issue while speaking on the topic.

He said that the issue should not be made a political agenda as it concerns the lives of the children.

Kumar informed that meanwhile, the NGT may also issue guidelines related to controlling smog in Delhi, NCR and nearby areas in next 24 hours.

The dialogue at the event was followed by a panel discussion which was hosted by Serving in Organizations for Legal Initiatives (SIOLI) and Punjab and Haryana Bar Association. On the occasion, exhibition based on the theme of natural biodiversity was also put up.

While addressing the gathering at the event, Kumar said, “Our constitution talks about the social and economic security but it does not talk about the environment conservation. I suggest that we should have a clean environment as our fundamental right to achieve the social and economic prosperity”.

