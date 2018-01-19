Stubble burning: Pathankot gets a pat on the back for containing number of fires

This paddy harvesting season, Sangrur district was at the top with 6,968 field fires while Pathankot recorded just 13. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Files) This paddy harvesting season, Sangrur district was at the top with 6,968 field fires while Pathankot recorded just 13. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Files)

Punjab’s Department of Science, Technology and Environment has not only congratulated and appreciated Pathankot district for having contained the number of “field fires” after paddy harvesting in this season to bare minimum, but it has also promised to process its proposal to be declared a pollution-free district for not burning paddy stubble.

This paddy harvesting season, Sangrur district was at the top with 6,968 field fires while Pathankot recorded just 13.

A letter from Dr Roshan Sunkaria, principal secretary (science, technology and environment) to Pathankot DC Neelima, dated 18-1-2018, congratulates the district officials and says it expects (DC’s) cooperation as a resource person in future.

Dr Sunkaria told The Indian Express that efforts made by the district officials were commendable and the department would like to replicate the same thing in other districts of Punjab to curb the stubble burning menace.

He also said Pathankot’s proposal for declaring the district pollution-free was also being processed.

Meanwhile, the Pathankot DC said around 25,500 hectares in Pathankot district was under paddy cultivation, which produced around 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy straw. She said only 13 burning spots were detected in the district during Kharif season but even these were not identified as straw burning cases.

Block Development Agriculture officer of Pathankot, Dr Amrik Singh, said farmers were not only educated through camps but also through WhatsApp messages and other publicity programmes against stubble burning.

