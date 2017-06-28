Struggle will go on, say J&K separatists

File photo of Syed Salahuddin. File photo of Syed Salahuddin.

Separatists in Kashmir Valley have termed the US move to designate Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist as “unjustified”, saying it would not impact “struggle” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Whether they (US) ban Salahuddin or Hizbul Mujahideen or whatever…(the issue is still) the people of Kashmir, who are striving for a political solution,” Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said. “Ban or no ban, as far as Hurriyat is concerned, we would continue to strive for our right to self-determination, which has been accepted by the UN, and even accepted by America and others”.

Mirwaiz said “militant struggle” is only a small aspect of a peoples’ movement, and that too is an offshoot of “India’s intransigence to accept and address the problem”. He said, “Nobody will deny (presence of) militancy, but it is only a small part of the struggle.”

Hurriyat Conference faction led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani termed the US decision unjustified. “Our struggle is a freedom struggle, and it has no link to global terrorism. We have no global agenda. It is a struggle for right to self-determination,” Hurriyat spokesman Ayaz Akbar said. “We appeal the international community to differentiate between freedom struggle and terrorism.”

Mainstream political parties are guarded in their reaction. The ruling PDP said it wants an “amicable solution” to the Kashmir problem. National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam said, “We have not been able to meet due to Eid.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App