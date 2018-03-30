Struggle of woman Dalit auto rickshaw driver against alleged CPM atrocities inspires British screenwriter

British scriptwriter Fraser Scott with Chitralekha and her husband (Source: Instagram) British scriptwriter Fraser Scott with Chitralekha and her husband (Source: Instagram)

It was in 2004 that Chitralekha, a Dalit woman, bought an auto rickshaw on the back of a bank loan and began driving it from the Edat stand in Payyanur in Kannur district of Kerala. But right from the first day, she claimed she was greeted with casteist slurs and abuse by the male members of the rickshaw union affiliated to the CITU, the CPM’s trade union wing.

“They were all from higher castes and they were opposed to a Dalit woman driving a rickshaw from the same stand. I pleaded with them that I bought the vehicle after taking a bank loan and that I needed to repay it. But they didn’t care,” said Chitralekha.

Over the years, she claimed that she was threatened, attacked and her vehicle burnt by members of the union in an area known to be a CPM stronghold. Now, a British screenwriter has evinced interest in her long years of struggle, which continues to this day, and plans to make a film based on it. On Tuesday, Chitralekha met Fraser Scott and discussed the idea of a film project based on her life.

“Theere pratheekshichitila (I never expected),” Chitralekha said over the phone. “I can’t express my happiness. For us to become the subject of a film, it must be God’s grace. It is also a victory against casteist forces.”

Ace director Shekhar Kapur also shared the Dalit woman’s story on Instagram and wrote. “It’s a story of courage no less than that of Bandit Queen.”

Chitralekha says the injustice against her by the CITU union began when they used blades to cut the fabric on the back of her rickshaw within days of her driving the vehicle from the stand. She said they were enraged when she took it up to the police following which they publicly warned her from operating the vehicle again. On December 31, 2015, she said that her vehicle was set on fire just a few metres outside her house.

“They wanted to destroy me financially, economically, in every way. After that, members of the union barged into my house to attack me. And my sister’s husband got slashed in the melee. They used their Dalit members in the attack to escape police scrutiny,” she said.

Later, the public collected funds to buy a second auto rickshaw for Chitralekha, who said she had no choice but to leave the area for another place. Following a 122-day protest in front of the Kannur collectorate, the previous UDF government offered her a 5-cent land and Rs 5 lakhs to build a house on the plot. But she claimed that the new LDF government, voted to power in 2016, rescinded the financial assistance. She said a local MLA and a Gulf-based NGO were helping her with funds to build a home.

“Many people wanted to support me during the struggle but they were scared of supporting me openly fearing CPM’s wrath,” she said.

When asked whether she tried meeting chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she replied, “He is telling ‘kadakku purathu’ (get out) even to the media. How do you think I will be treated?’.

Meanwhile, the CPM strongly refuted the allegations of Chitralekha and said the party or the CITU was never behind the attacks on her. “At that time itself, we had denied any involvement on our part on attacks on her. She has always had links with the Congress party so she has a motive to say this. Even the burning of her auto rickshaw was questionable. It could have been done by miscreants. It’s still not clear,” said Madhu KP, the CPM area secretary.

