Strongly object to any support to Shiv Sena in BMC: Congress’s Gurudas Kamat

Following reports of back-channel talks between Shiv Sena and Congress to join hands in the BMC, Congress leader Gurudas Kamat on Saturday expressed his ‘objection’ to any such support to the Sena.

“I take strong objection to any discussion even, of having any tie up or indirect support to Shiv Sena in BMC,” the All India Congress Committee General Secretary said in a letter.

In the letter dated February 25, Kamat said that the Congress has fought against both the Shiv Sena and BJP and would not like to get involved in “their lust for power”.

“We have fought against both saffron parties all along for their divisive policies and people will not spare us if we even attempt to align with them,” Gurudas Kamat said in the letter.

“Let them sort out their problems by themselves and in the process expose themselves and their lust for power,” he added. Kamat said that he informed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of his opinion on the matter.

The Indian Express reported that Shiv Sena had started “back-channel talks” with the Congress in an attempt to claim majority control over the BMC. Sources told the newspaper that representatives of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had approached the Congress with a proposal that would back Shiv Sena’s claim over the Mayoral post. According to sources within the Shiv Sena, the Congress were ready to consider extending “outside support” to Sena. Shiv Sena has reportedly offered the Deputy Mayor’s post to Congress in an event that the party extends its support. Civic officials said the Mayor’s election will be held on March 9. The floor test for the post is by a show of hands.

