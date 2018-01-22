Strong retaliation to ceasefire violations: BSF destroys Pakistan firing positions, fuel dump

BSF released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of the fuel dump (ANI) BSF released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of the fuel dump (ANI)

In a strong retaliation to ceasefire violations, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday destroyed Pakistan’s firing posts at several locations along the International Border (IB). “BSF is giving suitable and pin-pointed retaliation to the unprovoked fire by Pakistani forces from across the IB in Jammu. At several locations, the enemy’s firing positions, ammunition and fuel dump have been destroyed by precision firing of the border guarding force personnel,” said a BSF spokesperson. The spokesperson also released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of the fuel dump.

The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells in the past four days as part of “pinpointed” retaliatory action against Pakistan’s unprovoked firing, officials said today.

Senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and in the home ministry said the situation along the 190-km IB in the Jammu area was “very tense” as Pakistan had “opened” heavy fire in the entire stretch since last evening. They said the BSF had fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells since January 19, after “Pakistan first breached the peace and hit BSF posts and civilian areas”.

The mortar shelling is in addition to an effective retaliation by an assortment of other arms and ammunition, they said.

Twelve people, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 60 others injured in Pakistani firing from across the border in Jammu since Thursday. Schools continue to remain closed along the LoC and IB in Jammu region.

While a BSF jawan and a teenage girl were killed on Thursday, four persons including two civilians and one BSF jawan and an Army jawan were killed and over 40 others injured in the Pakistani firing on Friday. Three civilians and an Army jawan were killed and 16 others injured in the ceasefire violations on Saturday.

#WATCH Retaliatory operation by Border Security Force against Pakistan Rangers along International Border in Jammu region (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/t9HLALaSWO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018

Meanwhile, amid fresh shelling by Pakistan at Indian positions along the LoC, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government would not let the country down even in adverse circumstances. “Paristhitiyaan kitni bhi pratikul kyon naa ho, hum Bharat ka mastak kisi bhi surat mein jhukne nahi denge (Under no circumstances, however adverse they may be, we will never let India down),” he said.

The home minister said, “…Bharat ab kamzor desh nahi rah gaya, vishwa samudaay ki Bharat ke prati dharna badal chuki hai (India is no longer a weak nation. It has become a strong nation and its image before the world has changed.”

In a blunt message to the neighbouring country, Singh had yesterday said in Lucknow that India had shown it could attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in their foreign territory if need be.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd