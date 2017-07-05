Strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati coming together… will be match over (for BJP) in 2019: Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad. His remarks come at a time when his family is being accused of land grabbing in Bihar. RJD chief Lalu Prasad. His remarks come at a time when his family is being accused of land grabbing in Bihar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today said there was a “strong possibility” of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati coming together, adding that if it did indeed happen, the “2019 match would be over” for, presumably, the ruling BJP.

Lalu was addressing the media in Patna where he also said that there was a systematic attack on Robert Vadra, Priyanka (Gandhi) ji, (Arvind) Kejriwal, Mamata didi or himself and his family, saying it was an attempt to break them. This, at a time when he is being accused of ‘land grabbing’ by the BJP. On Tuesday, senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Bihar Health Minister and Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted more than 13 acres in 1992, when he was just three years old. Lalu Prasad was the chief minister then.

Lalu’s talk of an alliance, between the two main opposition parties in UP, comes barely months after the BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections winning 312 of the 403 seats. The SP was reduced to 47 and the BSP won just 19.

Moreover, with 2019 in mind, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar earlier this week said there was no question of him being the prime ministerial candidate in 2019, leading the Opposition charge, and that the Congress Party needs to figure out a proper strategy, adding that it needs to be proactive in its approach.

