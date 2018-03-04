Strong Left necessary for India: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Stating that a strong Left was necessary for the country, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said its “demise” was a disaster for India.

“The Left has to be stronger in India. The demise of Left is a disaster for the country”, Ramesh said referring to the setback for CPI(M) led Left in Tripura. “We are going to fight the Left and we are political rivals”, he said, adding, “but, I would say that India cannot afford the demise of the Left”.

The Left also should change and learn people’s aspirations, Ramesh said while delivering the keynote address at the centenary celebration of iconic architect Laurie Baker here. He made these observations in the presence of CPI(M) leader and Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

Hailing the contribution of Baker, noted for low budget and eco-friendly building designs, the former union environment minister said the significance of sustainable and nature friendly techniques was increasing now days in the wake of threat caused by climate change.

The climate change was not just a philosophy, but a reality now, he said. In the wake of the climate change posing threat to nature and mankind, the eco-friendly models designed by Baker was still relevant, he said.

Isaac said Baker tried to design buildings that were in tune with the environment and also suitable for mankind. He said Baker followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who had advised him to use construction materials around the area.

Baker was more than a architect and his ideas were very relevant today. However, the mainstream construction sector had not tapped the potential of Baker’s ideas, he said.

