Strong Left necessary for India: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Stating that a strong Left was necessary for the country, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said its “demise” was a disaster for India.
“The Left has to be stronger in India. The demise of Left is a disaster for the country”, Ramesh said referring to the setback for CPI(M) led Left in Tripura. “We are going to fight the Left and we are political rivals”, he said, adding, “but, I would say that India cannot afford the demise of the Left”.
The Left also should change and learn people’s aspirations, Ramesh said while delivering the keynote address at the centenary celebration of iconic architect Laurie Baker here. He made these observations in the presence of CPI(M) leader and Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.
Hailing the contribution of Baker, noted for low budget and eco-friendly building designs, the former union environment minister said the significance of sustainable and nature friendly techniques was increasing now days in the wake of threat caused by climate change.
The climate change was not just a philosophy, but a reality now, he said. In the wake of the climate change posing threat to nature and mankind, the eco-friendly models designed by Baker was still relevant, he said.
Isaac said Baker tried to design buildings that were in tune with the environment and also suitable for mankind. He said Baker followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who had advised him to use construction materials around the area.
Baker was more than a architect and his ideas were very relevant today. However, the mainstream construction sector had not tapped the potential of Baker’s ideas, he said.
- Mar 4, 2018 at 9:01 pmCosy companionship.congress say Left is must for democracy LEFT says congress is must for healthy democracy.Both say strong opposition is must for healthy democracy without introspection what the public aspirations are from the opposition parties.Grilling govt for public good Not for disturbing parliament day in, day out.EVEN exPM,KARAN SINGH,MOTILALetc behaving like Kaurav satraps!All should behave properly to get public sympathy.Reply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 8:47 pmMr Ramesh, people are rejecting them everywhere, just as your party. What will you do? Your party was soft to the left, so the entire congress party and voters of congress switched over to BJP in Tripura. If you are soft to them to Kerala too , the entire congress voters in that state would switch over to BJPReply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 8:45 pmBut, Mr Ramesh, people are rejecting them everywhere, just your party. What will you do? Your party was soft to the left, so the entire congress party and voters of congress switched over to BJP. If you are soft to them to Kerala too , the entire congress voters in that state would switch over to BJPReply