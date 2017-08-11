Strong AIADMK good for BJP; they must solve issues’: P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary TN

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao during the Idea Exchange programme on Thursday. Gajendra Yadav BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao during the Idea Exchange programme on Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

Amid the increasing possibility of an AIADMK merger and its joining the BJP-led NDA, a senior BJP leader on Thursday said a “united AIADMK” was good for the ruling party at the Centre.

“A united AIADMK is very much a force in Tamil Nadu and it is not in conflict with the BJP’s thinking or against its interest… A strong AIADMK is good for the BJP,” said P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, in an Idea Exchange programme at The Indian Express office.

However, he said resolving issues such as succession was the AIADMK’s internal business. “Our role or scope of functioning is limited (in resolving issues and uniting the factions). We cannot make them united,” Rao said. He did not rule out the AIADMK joining the NDA government at the Centre, but said it had not unfolded yet. “When the situation comes, we will analyse it. Nothing is unfolded yet,” he said.

Two factions of the AIADMK emerged after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa last December. One faction led by former CM O Panneerselvam and the other by current CM E Palaniswami held a meeting in Chennai on Thursday. Party sources said both sides, apparently under pressure from the BJP to keep aside their differences, could announce a merger soon. Jayalalithaa’s companion V K Sasikala, who replaced her as party chief and tried to become chief minister before she was convicted of corruption, and her aides may be jettisoned to facilitate the merger.

Rao made it clear that while the two major parties in Tamil Nadu were going through a transition at the leadership level, the BJP preferred AIADMK. “Definitely BJP cannot have an understanding with the DMK. The DMK is aligned with the Congress for more than 12-13 years… But AIADMK, though it was not in NDA, supported BJP and Modiji’s leadership. The relationship is cordial… there is a positivity between the two support bases,” he said. According to Rao, while the BJP could win only one seat in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, its presence in the electoral field helped the AIADMK win 37 seats.

Maintaining that leadership is the AIADMK’s internal issue, Rao said, “Unless they resolve those issues, they cannot be united, unless they are united they cannot retain power, unless they are in power they cannot deliver good governance and what Amma (Jayalalithaa) had promised to people of Tamil Nadu. Unless they deliver promises, the leadership will not seen as credible and serious… they have to solve it.”

The BJP general secretary said a number of party leaders had been in touch with superstar Rajinikanth, but not as a political party. “We are not in touch with Rajinikanth as a political party, but everyone of us is in touch with him. He is close to many of us,” he said, adding that it was up to the actor to decide on forming a political party or joining a party or having anything to do with politics. “But going by his expressions, people tend to develop a feeling that he is not so reserved (over his political entry) and he may.”

