Strong agitation needed to carve out Vidarbha state: Athawale

RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale today said a strong agitation is needed for the formation of separate Vidarbha state as “governments do not listen to peaceful demands”. “The demand for separate Vidarbha state (out of Maharashtra) is there since long. People from Vidarbha region want separate state. BJP has also been advocating for separate Vidarbha (when it was not in power) and we appeal to the BJP government to carve out separate Vidarbha state. We will also make all efforts in this regard,” Athawale said here.

“People of this region are not protesting like it happened in Telangana. They can launch agitation but they see peaceful protests as a way to meet their demands…but now there is a need to expedite the movement as government do not seem to listen to their peaceful demands,” the Union Minister said, referring to formation of separate Telangana state, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 following a series of agitations.

Athawale further said that his party has been also supporting the demand for the formation of two states out of Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that the recent rift in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh will certainly benefit BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in that state.

“Though the dispute has now been settled…the image of Samajwadi Party is not good today and therefore BJP will be benefitted…power will come in the hands of BJP,” he said. The RPI(A), an NDA ally, is fielding candidates on 150 seats for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“The alliance with BJP did not happen in UP, hence we are fielding candidates in 150 constituencies while on other seats the party will support BJP,” Athawale said.

Acknowledging BSP as a strong party in UP, he said Mayawati does not have rights over Dalit votes.

In the upcoming elections, RPI (A) will show good performance, he said, adding that some leaders from BSP had already joined his party.

The All India Convention of RPI (A) will be held in Bengaluru on January 29 and 30, Athawale added.