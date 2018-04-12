Stringent action to be taken in custodial death cases, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Facing flak over the case of a 26-year-old man who died after allegedly being tortured by the police, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said his government would take stringent action in custodial deaths and culprits would not be spared. The LDF government in the state would ensure that those responsible faced action, he asserted. “In custodial deaths, the government will ensure strict action,” he said at a function here referring to the death of S R Sreejit at Varappuzha near Kochi on April 9.

The accused, whoever they may be, will not be allowed to escape, Vijayan said. The family of Sreejit, who died in a hospital, had alleged that he was kicked several times on the stomach and thrashed by police officials who took him into custody in connection with a case relating to the suicide of a 52-year-old CPI(M) sympathiser.

While the police have rejected the allegations of torture, three police personnel were suspended in connection with the death and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. “Those taken into custody should not die. The government’s stand is those responsible for such deaths will not be spared,” the chief minister said.

“In Sreejit’s case, a proper investigation is now going on,” Vijayan, who holds the home portfolio, added. On the basis of the probe team’s report, the government would take action, he said. The Opposition Congress has sought a court-monitored probe into the incident while the BJP has demanded that Vijayan give up the home portfolio.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App