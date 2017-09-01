Stringent action against those attending September 12 meet: TTV Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran is involved in a tussle for power with Palaniswami and has upped the ante since the merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on August 21. Dhinakaran is involved in a tussle for power with Palaniswami and has upped the ante since the merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on August 21.

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran today made light of the announcement by the unified AIADMK on convening the general council meeting, saying only party chief V K Sasikala can make such announcements. He also warned of “stringent action” against those attending the meeting. Dhinakaran said in a statement that the announcement by the unified AIADMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam earlier this week was “illegal”.

Referring to the announcement made via a letter-head carrying the names of AIADMK (Amma) led by Palaniswami, and Panneerselvam’s Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, the leader said it made no mention of the agenda to be taken up during the general council. “There is no signature of anyone in the letter. Further, it has not been mentioned why the general council and executive were being convened on September 12, 2017,” he said. “According to relevant party laws, only general secretary can convene the general council and executive, or can do so after one fifth of the members seek it in writing,” Dhinakaran said in a statement.

“Therefore, there is no connection between the party and the announcement for the September 12, 2017 meeting…it is worthwhile pointing out that the general council and executive convened by AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala under due party laws alone have the legal sanctity,” he said. The announcement by the unified AIADMK camp was an attempt at “confusing” party workers and a “conspiracy” hatched to spread falsehoods that such a meeting was scheduled for Septemer 12, Dhinakaran added. He urged the “true party supporter” not to believe in the announcement made by his rival camp and said none should participate in it.

“Strong action will be taken against those participating in the meeting,” he warned. In the statement “issued with the approval” of Sasikala, Dhinakaran said he will initiate legal action against those who made this “illegal announcement.” However, he did not name anyone. In his statement, Dhinakaran also took a dig at Panneerselvam and his aides, saying they were the ones who took the fight for the party and its ‘two leaves’ symbol to the Election Commission.

Dhinakaran is involved in a tussle for power with Palaniswami and has upped the ante since the merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on August 21. The unified AIADMK had also said Dhinakaran had been removed as party’s deputy chief on August 10, but the ‘sacked’ leader had been reshuffling the party ranks since August 21, removing and appointing office-bearers at will. The unified camp has said his appointments were not valid.

As many as 21 MLAs have expressed support to Dhinakaran, with 19 of them having already raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister. They had knocked on the doors of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao with a plea to remove Palaniswami.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App