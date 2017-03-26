Strike called off in govt hospitals: Doctors resume work, to clear backlog of surgeries in phases

The resident doctors had been on strike for five days protesting against lack of security for them in government hospitals. Nirmal Harindran The resident doctors had been on strike for five days protesting against lack of security for them in government hospitals. Nirmal Harindran

After five days of protests, 4,500 resident doctors across Maharashtra resumed work Saturday. Their return provided major relief to patients and brought back a semblance of normality to the numerous out-patient departments in government hospitals where the bulk of the city’s poor go for treatment.

The strike was called off after a series of meetings and assurances by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over addressing the security concerns of doctors in public hospitals.

The state government has assured appointment of 1,100 guards across 14 medical colleges and three civic-run hospitals, and allocated Rs 33 crore to step up security, including installation of CCTV cameras, in government hospitals.

By Friday night, armed police force was deployed in sensitive government hospitals to ensure doctors on-duty do not feel the threat of assault while working in general wards.

“Resident doctors started resuming work by Friday night. Now, everyone has reported back to work in KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Director, Medical Education, BMC. Resident doctors across state started resuming work on Friday and Saturday.

The protest was triggered after an assault on orthopaedic doctor Rohan Mhamunkar in Dhule Civil Hospital. It gathered further momentum after a polio-afflicted doctor, Rohit Kumar, was assaulted days later in Sion hospital.

The strike, which was initially announced by resident doctors, was joined by private associations of doctors from all specialties, including gynaecologists, dentists, orthopedics, obstetrics and others, on the third day. Nearly 1 lakh doctors, including 40,000 from the Indian Medical Association, supported the strike.

This year, eight cases of assault on doctors have been registered with the police in Maharashtra. Due to the five-day long strike, Mumbai has alone suffered a delay of over 1,500 routine surgeries since Monday. With the junior doctors on strike, all senior doctors were forced to handle emergency cases, due to which routine procedures and cases suffered. The OPD load in KEM hospital for instance came down from over 5,000 to 800 patients a day.

On Saturday, services returned close to normal at KEM by 3 pm, with 2,382 patients having been provided treatment at the OPD.

“We will now slot pending surgeries in phases to clear the backlog. In the last few days, only emergency cases were handled in the hospital,” said Dr Suleman Merchant, dean at Sion hospital where OPDs remained fully shut due to shortage of doctors. In Nair hospital, a Boisar resident who attempted suicide by consuming acid was asked to wait since doctors were not available for surgery.

“We have now given written assurance to resident doctors that all their demands will be met. Pass system has been immediately implemented so that not more than two relatives per patient is permitted. That will give a sense of comfort to on-duty doctors,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, Director at Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now