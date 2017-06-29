Strict security in Rajkot, bus services to remain suspended

A DAY BEFORE Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, some roads were blocked, parking of vehicles was prohibited on the others and the Rajkot Municipal Corporation announced that the city bus services would remain suspended for a few hours on Thursday.

The PM is scheduled to visit Rajkot for distributing aid among 18,000 divyangs or differently-abled and inaugurate the first phase of the third link of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana by formally welcoming Narmada water into Aji dam. He is also scheduled to take out a nine-km-long roadshow from Aji dam to airport.

In view of Modi’s visit, the city has been virtually turned into a fortress. Around 8,000 policemen will be on duty in the city during the day. Out of them, 6,000 will be deployed at Race Course, the venue of aid distribution event, Aji dam and along the roadshow route.

Rajkot city police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said. “Due to the PM’s visit, we have prohibited parking on either side of the roads on which his convoy will pass. Similarly, some roads have been declared one-way due to VVIP movement,” Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation announced that public transport service will remain suspended for a few hours on Thursday. “The city bus service will remain suspended due to security reasons,” said municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

However, the police commissioner claimed police had not asked for complete shut down of public transport. “The convoy of the Prime Minister is to pass on part of BRTS (bus rapid transit system) corridor. Therefore, we had requested the RMC to suspend services on BRTS corridor only. We have not instructed suspension of public transport service in general in the city,” Gehlot said.

Sources in the RMC confirmed that city buses have been engaged for ferrying students to Aji dam where the PM would launch website and mobile application of Smart City Rajkot Hackathon, 2017. The PM is also scheduled to dedicate to public an express feeder line between Aji water treatment plant to Nyari reservoir and also inaugurate the remodeled Nyari dam.

