Strict action for not refunding taxes, levies on cancelled tickets: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday warned airlines and travel portals of “strict action” if they did not refund taxes and levies to passengers for the cancelled tickets. Raju, in a series of tweets, said the practice of not refunding taxes and levies to passengers for a cancelled ticket was “against” the existing DGCA regulations and that he had received several complaints in this regard.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last year put in place new passenger-friendly air ticket cancellation rules. The rules make it mandatory for airlines to provide an unambiguous detail of the refund to a passenger.

“I’ve received complaints that no refunds are being given by airlines/travel portals against cancellation for several ticket categories,” Raju said in a tweet.

“This is against existing DGCA regulations. All Govt. (sic) taxes and levies have to be refunded under all circumstances,” he said in another tweet.

“Instances of such violations should be brought to the notice of DGCA and it will take strict action,” the minister tweeted.

