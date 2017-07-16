PM Modi at all-party meet: Strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against ‘cow vigilantes’ indulging in violence, news agency PTI reported. Speaking at an all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament monsoon session, the Prime Minister said, “I have asked states to take strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection.”
PM Modi went on to say that the the country does not gain from the violence in the name of cow protection and urged everyone to not to take law into their hands. “It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour; the nation doesn’t benefit from it. There is a widespread belief that cow is like mother but this should not let people take law in their own hands,” PM Modi said.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar, after the all-party meet, also iterated PM Modi’s statements and said those committing violence will face severe prosecution. “Those committing violence in the name of cow protection will face severe prosecution,” Kumar said, according to news agency ANI. Kumar went on to add that PM Modi expressed concern about the flood situation in North-east India in the meet. “PM Modi said that he has started a war against corruption and he called all-party meet for the same reason,” Kumar added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police on Sunday claimed that the man who was thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Nagpur earlier this week, was carrying beef. The forensic lab report was “positive”, i.e. it was beef, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur rural) Shailesh Balkawde told PTI. Officials further said that they will probe the matter further.
Last month, PM Modi, in a speech at Sabarmati Ashram, had said that killing in the name of cow is unacceptable in “Mahatma Gandhi’s India”. His remarks had come after protests raged across the country against the mob lynching of a 15-year-old boy, Junaid, who was stabbed on a train in Haryana. “Killing people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve,” PM Modi had said.
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:32 pmtrue, lynchings could harm our international re tion though they were not very few considering the total population. it doesn't benefit us in any other way but hurt our re tion and business. its good that the lynchings have paused for some time, so ordinary people have realised the danger. their are more lawful methods of handling the situation now than lynching.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:20 pmYour own party is promoting and patronizing the vigilantes. Why should I believe?Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:15 pmWho is listening.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:13 pmMr.PM we want action not words.These cow vigilantes have defamed the country.There is no reason to target innocent muslims.This nonsense should be stopped forthwith.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:06 pmIndia Under Animism, it is the belief that everything has a soul or spirit, an anima in Latin, including animals(cow, reptiles, etc , plants, rocks, mountains, rivers, and stars. Animists believe each anima is a powerful spirit that can help or hurt them and are to be worshipped or feared or in some way attended to. Animism is a primitive religion whose adherents have for thousands of years deified animals, stars, and idols of any kind, and practiced spiritism, witchcraft, divination and astrology. They use magic, spells, enchantments, supers ions, amulets, talismans, charms, or anything that they believe will help to protect them from the evil spirits and placate the good spirits that are found everywhere in everything.). The practice of animism opens a door for demons to enter into the lives of people who are deceived by the lie that is animism. The Bible condemns those who practice spiritism in very strong terms,, animism is simply another scheme of Devil.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 2:59 pmModi has repeated this statement many times. It is for the states to implement it since law and order is state subject. Those taking law into their own hand should be taken to task firmly. It was there earlier also. But Modi haters now get an opportunity to head line it.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:13 pmNo one hates the other person without a reason. If you are not convinced than it is your view, why should haters change.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 2:59 pmwho will listen to mr.modi under whose guidance 2000 innocent muslims massacred in gujrat and in return he got the prime ministers chairReply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 3:10 pmdont mix the issues you hole.Reply
