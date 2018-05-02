Stray dogs maul 3 kids to death in UP

The three children died on the spot and their bodies were badly disfigured. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The three children died on the spot and their bodies were badly disfigured. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Stray dogs mauled three children to death at separate villages in Sitapur district on Tuesday.

Additional SP (north) Madhuvan Kumar Singh said the toll from such attacks over the last three months went up to nine with the three deaths. “Three children, all aged around 12, were killed by stray dogs in Khairabad police station area,’’ he said.

Khairabad station house officer Sachin Kumar Singh said a pack of around 10-11 dogs attacked the three — two girls and a boy — while they were collecting mangoes in their respective villages following a storm.

“First, around 6 am, Shamli, a girl, was attacked and killed in her village — Tikariya. Around half-an-hour later, Khalid was killed in Gurpaliya village… After fours hours, another girl, Sonam was attacked and killed by these dogs in Kuliya village,” said Sachin Kumar Singh.

The three children died on the spot and their bodies were badly disfigured.

Sachin Kumar Singh said a team of policemen and forest department employees had earlier been formed to catch the dogs. “But they failed to identify the dogs and cage them.”

City magistrate Harsh Dev Pandey said they have now formed four teams, comprising one member each from the revenue, police, animal husbandry and the forest department, to patrol in the vulnerable areas.

