Strangers in the night: House parties get makeover

Heartwarming conversations, live gigs and plenty of music — all this in the confines of a house with total strangers. Drifting away from the concept of conventional house parties, a startup called Beatmap has redefined a typical gathering.

It’s quirky and unusual — an informal set up for people from all walks of life, unknown to each other. They are held at the house of an individual willing to host a bunch of strangers.

Hari Sankar, the founder of Beatmap, which has been holding poetry and music sessions at unconventional spaces, started the venture in February as an extension to his earlier experiments.

He said: “Going for a gig in the city, especially if you live in the far western suburbs, is an ordeal. That’s how I decided to bring gigs to my home and host people. Later, I decided to take it up as a regular affair and started promoting it and hosting parties.”

He added that in a busy metropolis like Mumbai, people live away from their families and life can get lonely if the right kind of people are not around.

“These parties provide informal platforms for people to relax, for newbies to socialise and even perform and showcase their talent. It is to bring a mix of like-minded people together under one roof, literally. They just have to bring their choice of drinks and food and pay a nominal entry fee and rest assured, it will be an unforgettable evening where ideas and stories will be shared,” Hari said.

The idea, he says, is for guests to come in as complete strangers and walk out as friends. Typically, a Beatmap house party has 20 to 30 people in the age group of 23 to 35 and above. It starts at 7 pm and goes on till midnight.

Beatmap has organised five house parties across homes in Andheri, Santacruz and Bandra over weekends. The word is spread via social media and emails. People can sign up as guests or hosts in the Facebook page or the sign-up form and the spots will be confirmed.

“We have had friends singing, strumming the guitar, staging a comedy or just narrating their tales about life. It is better to simply be yourself in a house with a drink in your hand and people to talk to than heading to a noisy, overcrowded club. Such house parties give one a sense of belonging,”added Hari.

Pooja Chaudhary, a PR professional who has attended these parties, said: “I’m new to the city and a friend told me about these parties. I met many people who had similar tastes and hobbies as mine. It’s about forging new friendships in a city where people can feel lonely.” She said she even met few of the participants for movie nights and coffee.

Dhruv Khurana who attended one of Beatmap’s house parties says he enjoys meeting people in a completely new atmosphere. “It’s all about networking, socialising and meeting interesting people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now