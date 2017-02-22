‘Stranded’ in Saudi, injured Moga man, son threaten suicide

A 43-YEAR-OLD man working as a trolley driver in Riyadh city of Saudi Arabia, a 43-year old man from Moga has threatened to commit suicide if not “rescued.” In a video that went viral on Tuesday on social media, Kewal Singh, 43, has alleged that he along with his son Laxman Singh (23) are stuck in Saudi Arabia. He has also alleged that his employer was not paying his pending salary and had even confiscated his passport. Kewal Singh claimed that he was suffering from a severe infection in one of his legs after an “animal bite.”

“Doctors here have said that my leg has to be amputated if I do not get proper treatment for some more days. I do not have money here to get treatment. I won’t have any other option other than committing suicide if we are not rescued,” he says.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express over phone from Saudi Arabia, Kewal Singh said, “For nine years, I have been working as a driver in Riyadh. My monthly salary is 2,200 Riyals (Rs 39,000) of which I used to send 1,200 Riyals (Rs 21,000 approx) back home. For months now, we have not been given any salary. I cannot even afford food and medicines now. My employers owes 35,000 Riyal (Rs 6 lakh) of pending salary to me which he is not ready to pay now. My son also works in the same company and came here in 2014. His pending salary is also 17,000 Riyal (Rs 3 lakh). We have approached the Indian Embassy here but they too have failed to help us.”

Back home Jasvir Singh, 22, of Talwandi Mallian village in Moga, said his “father and brother are in major trouble in Saudi.”

“They went there to earn for the family as there were no jobs available here. The company is not even helping my father in the treatment of his leg and the infection is getting worse. My sister is yet to be married off and a younger brother is in school. My father will commit suicide if help does not reach them soon,” said Jasvir, who too had gone to Saudi Arabia in February last year with medicines for his father.

Moga deputy commissioner Parveen Thind said, “We are yet to get any information regarding this case but we will approach the government soon to help this family.”