Stormy start to Jammu-Kashmir budget session, Opposition disrupt Governor’s address

The ruckus continued for nearly 15 minutes, and the National Conference and Congress legislators staged a walkout in the middle of Governor’s address. The ruckus continued for nearly 15 minutes, and the National Conference and Congress legislators staged a walkout in the middle of Governor’s address.

The J&K budget session began on a stormy note on Tuesday morning, with Opposition creating ruckus during the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses. Trouble erupted soon after Governor N N Vohra began his address in the Central Hall. Opposition legislators stood in their seats, displaying banners demanding “dismiss government to restore the spirit of Panchayati Raj Act”.

Senior National Conference MLA Mohammad Shafi Uri started reading out a written memorandum listing charges against the government to support their demand. Governor Vohra patiently listened to him for some time and asked him to submit the memorandum so that he can begin his speech. Though Shafi handed over the memorandum to the Governor, Opposition MLAs resorted to sloganeering when the later started his address.

The ruckus continued for nearly 15 minutes, and the National Conference and Congress legislators staged a walkout in the middle of Governor’s address. However, independent legislator Engineer Rashid continued interrupting the Governor’s address during the entire half an hour.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd