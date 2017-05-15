Stormy scenes in UP assembly as Opposition tries to corner Yogi Adityanath govt over ‘rising violence’

Holding placards claiming breakdown of law and order in the state, the Opposition MLAs raised slogans and hurled papers. (ANI screen grab) Holding placards claiming breakdown of law and order in the state, the Opposition MLAs raised slogans and hurled papers. (ANI screen grab)

The first day of inaugural session of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh began with disruptions by Opposition members. The proceedings were adjourned till Tuesday after the Opposition members caused disruptions as soon as Governor Ram Naik began his address on Monday morning.

The Opposition, which includes only 78 members against 325 of the ruling party in the Assembly of 403, raised the issues of violence in Saharanpur and other incidents of ‘law and order failures’ in the state.

Holding placards claiming breakdown of law and order in the state, the Opposition MLAs raised slogans and hurled papers. The pleas of Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna failed to bring the House to order after which the House was adjourned.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, who leads SP’s 47 MLAs, said there was total breakdown of law and order in the state and the incidents of rape, violence and robberies were on the rise. He said the Dalits, backwards and minorities were facing harassment under the new government.

Leading BSP’s 19 MLAs in the assembly, Lalji Verma also raised the issue of communal tension and rising crime. Joining the chorus, Congress’ Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ said law and order was a big problem across the state and violence had become a routine. “Whether it is in Saharanpur or Moradabad, communal tension is being stoked everywhere. The government does not appear in a position to have any control on that. The farmers are suffering. The loan waiver announced by the government has helped only a few,” he told reporters outside the assembly.

With their limited numbers, the Opposition members have indicated that they are likely to speak in one voice on many issues to corner the BJP in the House. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested that the Assembly should remain in session for 90 days like the Parliament.

