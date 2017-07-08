Storm hits power supply in 90 Punjab villages

Trees uprooted in the storm Trees uprooted in the storm

A drawn-out rainstorm in Jalandhar and Kapurthala has played havoc in around 90 villages in both districts. The strech between Nadala (in district Kapurthala) and Kartarpur (Jalandhar district) was worst effected, with many progressive farmers suffering huge losses due to their ‘Poly Houses’, which are used to grow exotic flowers and vegetables, collapsing in the storm. The affected villages have also been reeling under a power outage due damage to local power stations, including a 66 KV sub-station.

“My 2100 sq mt Poly House has completely got damaged in this strong storm as I used to do flower and vegetable cultivation under it under the diversification plans of the Punjab government, but this loss is worth several lakhs and is also a big set back to the progressive farmer like me,” said Tarunvir Singh Atwal of Kartarpur.

He added that his well grown eucalyptus, mango, poplar trees got uprooted, while pear orchard crop on nine acre was totally devastated.

Farmers Kulwaran Singh and Gurpaminder Kaur’s 2300 sq mt poly houses in Bhikha Nangal village near Kartarpur were damaged. Both were engaged in exotic flower cultivation.

Collectively, these three progressive farmers claimed their loss to be around Rs 60 lakh.

“My standing maize crop was flattened completely and paddy crop, which was cultivated recently, also got the uprooted due to falling of trees in paddy fields,” said another farmer on Mallian road.

“We don’t know how to bear this loss,” said another farmer from the area, Shiv Karan Singh.

Power failure too took its toll on normal life in these 90 villages.

Sources in the POWERCOM said that power would be completely re-stored here only after the repair of damaged sub-stations and it may take couple of days.

A dozen poles, several transformers were knocked out in the rain and the loss would be of over Rs one crore, said power department sources.

Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar circle, Devinder SIngh Tiwana, said that storm was of “very high velocity and caused huge loss to the department”.

“We have restored domestic power, but the tubewells cannot be run till the time repair work in not complete and it will take couple of days,” he added.

