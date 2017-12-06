Stopped for frisking, man fires at sub-inspector in Kanpur  

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A sub-inspector (SI) was shot at by an unidentified person on Wednesday when he tried to stop him for frisking in Kanpur district’s Panki town, the police said in Lucknow. Panki Outpost In-charge and SI Anurag Singh, and Constable Girijesh were on patrol duty when they noticed a man doing some suspicious activity near a ramleela ground, PRO Rahul Srivstava said.

The officer said that the accused opened fire when the policemen stopped him for frisking. The person managed to escape.

The SI was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after being given first-aid. The bullet grazed him, he said.

