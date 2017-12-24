Stop using double standards on corruption: Sitaram Yechury to Centre

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo)

Hours after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the NDA government at the Centre. He said the CPI(M) has always been consistent in its view that the law must take its course in all cases of corruption. “The guilty should get punished. But the verdict today was in lower court. The matter will go to high court and then to Supreme Court. The judicial process is on,” he said.

At the same time, he said, “we want the BJP government to stop using double standards on issues of corruption…. While these cases are investigated by the CBI, so should be the allegations against BJP president Amit Shah’s son, the Vyapam case, the Srijan land case, Panama Papers and the Rafale fighter jet deal,” he said.

