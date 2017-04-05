Stop supporting militancy in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti tells Pakistan

CRPF officers carry the coffin of Head Constable Basappa Bajantri, who was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama on Monday, to a base camp near Srinagar for the wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday. Shuaib Masoodi CRPF officers carry the coffin of Head Constable Basappa Bajantri, who was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama on Monday, to a base camp near Srinagar for the wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday. Shuaib Masoodi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked Pakistan to “stop supporting militancy” in Kashmir and sought the country’s help in restoring peace in the state.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Dooru in south Kashmir, Mufti said, “When (Narendra) Modi ji came (to power), he himself went to meet Nawaz Sharif. A hope had emerged again. Unfortunately, Pathankot (attack) happened. But this will also pass.”

Recalling that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that friends can be changed but not neighbours, Mufti asked Pakistan to adopt the policy that was implemented during Vajpayee’s time. “We (India and Pakistan) have to live together,” she said. “But I have a request for the other side (Pakistan). You had adopted a policy during Vajpayee’s time — militancy is not to be supported, the gun is not to be supported.”

Talks between New Delhi and Kashmir and New Delhi and Pakistan would start only after peace returns to Jammu and Kashmir, she said. “Help us so that we can bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” she asked Pakistan. “Then talks will also happen — both here and there.”

The CM’s address comes ahead of the bypolls in Kashmir on April 12.

Soldier detained

A soldier was detained at the Srinagar airport after police found INSAS rifles ammunition in his baggage on Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as Pandiya Raj of AMC Pattan. He was scheduled to fly to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the soldier of 17 JAK rifles, who was arrested with two hand grenades from Srinagar airport on Monday, was granted bail by a local court.

Bupal Mukhia was granted bail after the Army conveyed to the court that they needed custody of Mukhia for investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now