Stop slamming Sasikala or face boycott, 33 AIADMK MLAs to tell TN CM

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

IRKED BY Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar’s remarks against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dinakaran, at least 30 of 33 party MLAs said to have extended support to the duo are learnt to have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami on Tuesday, a day before the Assembly convenes.“We will ask the CM to withdraw statements issued by the minister against Sasikala and Dinakaran. If he refuses, we plan to boycott Assembly sessions,” said one senior legislator who has switched allegiance to the Sasikala-Dinakaran camp.

If they go ahead and boycott Assembly, one minister supporting Dinakaran said, the ruling faction will fail to prove simple majority if it is challenged by Opposition DMK in the House. With 33 MLAs in the Sasikala camp, and 12 MLAs with former CM O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami’s faction will have less members than DMK’s 88 in the House, one leader pointed out.

The ruling faction had 122 MLAs in the controversial floor test in the House, which saved the government two months ago. The halfway mark is 118. In an indication that his faction will act as opposition, Panneerselvam said his MLAs will meet on Wednesday, before House proceedings get under way.

