Stop political attacks on BJP workers: Kerala body urges Rajnath Singh

With alleged political killings being reported in Kerala, an organisation has sought Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s immediate intervention to “stop” these incidents even as it demanded compensation be given to the family members of the victims. “We appeal to you to intervene immediately and stop these political attacks. We also suggest that your government should take necessary steps to announce rehabilitation package and compensation to the family members of the victims and also to the injured,” a memorandum submitted by the ‘Janadhikar Samiti’ to the Home Minister said.

It added an appeal to the Kerala government, through the Minister, to “take strong action against the culprits and hoodlums so that the situation does not escalate any further and the state remains peaceful.” The organisation said it was seeking the Union Home Minister’s attention in the case as “recurring assaults and gruesome murder of RSS-BJP workers” and those in their houses “by CPM workers all over the state and particularly in Kannur district of the state.”

“These violent attacks were witnessed during the last Assembly Elections and sadly have increased after the LDF government has come to power,” it said.

The memorandum addressed to Singh was handed over by Janadhikar Samiti Secretary Alok Kumar and was received by Minister of State for Home, Hasraj G Ahir, as Singh is campaigning in poll-bound Punjab.

Kumar and other members of the organisation informed the Minister about various difficulties being experienced by their workers in the state even as they demanded teams of NHRC and SC/ST Commission to visit Kerala and ensure that the victims are given due compensation.

Ahir, it is understood, assured the delegation that inputs will be obtained from the state government and subsequently put up to the Union Home Minister for further action, adding the safety and security of everyone is the concern of the Home Ministry.

The memorandum added that it was the “paramount duty of the state to provide safety and security to the people of the state without discrimination by the law enforcing authorities, and the police act impartially while maintaining law and order.”

The organisation claimed in the memorandum that four RSS-BJP workers have been killed in the recent past and many grievously injured.

It alleged that “even women were not spared of the riotous attacks and a woman is killed in politically motivated attacks by CPM arsonists in the state of Kerala.”