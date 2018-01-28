Stop imposing Hindi or be ready to face stir like 1965: MK Stalin

DMK working president MK Stalin (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan/Files) DMK working president MK Stalin (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan/Files)

Hitting out at both the BJP-led government Central government and the AIADMK government in the state, and making it clear that he is ready for elections, DMK’s working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin on Friday night said that the Centre’s policies are forcing the DMK to warm up for a 1965-type situation to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language.

Taking the gathering of nearly 10,000 people at the rally by surprise, he called political rivals “poromboku”, a word usually meant for the landless and the outcasts.

He sarcastically admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Pongal wishes in Tamil this year, and asked why Modi’s own government is trying to undermine the language and prop up Hindi. Stalin claimed that Hindi and Sanskrit are being imposed on the people of India under Modi.

Stalin also criticised senior Tamil Nadu ministers and state DGP T K Rajendran. Calling state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and DGP Rajendran “corrupt” for their role in the gutkha scam — the case is being monitored by the high court — Stalin challenged them: “If they have any shame left for still claiming to be innocent, they should file defamation (case) against me.”

Accusing the Modi government of promoting Hindi in all areas of life — from Kendriya Vidyalayas and CBSE schools to signboards on highways down to air and train tickets and ATM machines — Stalin said, “Let me remind you: our protests (anti-Hindi agitation) in 1965 had led to a regime change. And the same situation seems to have emerged.”

Clarifying that he is not saying that the DMK is itching to protest, he said, “It is all about safeguarding our culture, our language, our tradition, and our soul.”

Stalin also said that DMK workers will start statewide protests from January 28 against various policies.

