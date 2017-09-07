Stop dramas like flop job fairs, SAD tells government

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday asked the Congress government in Punjab to “stop enacting dramas such as job fairs”, alleging that just 300 job letters were distributed after the “so-called Rozgar Mela” recently for which nearly four lakh youths had registered themselves. Alleging that the government had appropriated routine placement drive organised annually by technical colleges for more than a decade, Sukhbir said it had failed to even deliver on this front. “The government-sponsored job fairs were flop shows because it failed to create norms for recruiting technically-qualified students. Students who had been promised jobs through these fairs feel cheated and betrayed,” he added.

Badal alleged it was for the first time in the history of the state that any government had defaulted on disbursing salaries to its employees. He claimed that several facilities, be it old-age pension, scholarship to Dalit students, cycles to girls or even medical insurance to farmers had been withdrawn. “Even development works have been halted. The government has recalled grants given to villages. Sewerage work in several towns has been halted. Even ongoing road work has been stopped. Such a paralysis in governance has never occurred in the state earlier”, he added.

