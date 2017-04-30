Stop construction of Tejashwi’s mall : Sushil Modi to Nitish Kumar

Sushil Modi has been alleging that Prasad and his family members have got prime plots of land transferred to their names through shell companies. (Source: PTI Photo) Sushil Modi has been alleging that Prasad and his family members have got prime plots of land transferred to their names through shell companies. (Source: PTI Photo)

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday sought Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s intervention to stop the construction work of his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s mall being allegedly built without obtaining environmental clearance.

“When the issue of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s mall was reported in media, the construction company (Meridian Construction (India) Ltd) submitted an application to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority for obtaining environmental clearance for the project whereas the construction work started a year ago,” Sushil Modi said.

RJD’s MLA Abu Dojana’s firm Meridian Construction (India) Ltd is constructing the mall at Saguna Mor here on two acres.

The BJP leader said the State Environment Authority does not have the courage to take action against Tejashwi Prasad Yadav or his health minister brother Tej Pratap Yadav, both sons of RJD chief Lalu Prasad for the alleged violation of environmental norms for construction of the mall.

He asked “the CM to intervene into the matter and stop the construction besides lodging FIR in this regard.”

Sushil Modi has been alleging that Prasad and his family members have got prime plots of land transferred to their names through shell companies.

This includes the two acre plot near Saguna Mor where Bihar’s biggest mall spread on 7.66 lakh sq ft is coming up, he claimed.

Sushil Modi had on Apri 7 had made an expose claiming Lalu Prasad’s family got benami properties of two acres of prime land at Saguna Mor through a shell company named Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd which was later re-christened LARA Projects Pvt Ltd in which Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were made the only directors.

