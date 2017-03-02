Stop attacks, RSS tells Kerala government

The RSS on Wednesday asked the CPM in Kerala to refrain from violent attacks on its cadres and asked the state government to either take steps to check the violence or step down.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised by RSS forum Lokadhikar Manch, RSS general secretary Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, “The Communist ideology has failed everywhere in the world and as such is trying to retain its hold by such means wherever possible. The CPM violence in Kerala is a similar attempt. We appeal to the government there to control the violence or step down and allow the nationalist forces to run the government.”

He also raised the issue of violence in West Bengal and appealed to the government there to check it.