Stones pelted at Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s vehicle, two held

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files)

Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij’s official vehicle was pelted with stones on Friday afternoon in Panipat district in the state. Two men have been arrested in this connection. The incident took place when Vij was about to get into his car. The duo threw stones at the minister’s vehicle. The front windshield of the car got damaged. Vij, however, was unhurt in the incident.

The Haryana Cabinet minister had gone to Panipat to chair a meeting of “grievance committee” of the district. Both the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Panipat, were also present on the spot.

Talking to The Indian Express, on phone, Vij said, “both the men appeared mentally unstable. I was about to sit in my official vehicle when two men pelted stones at my car. It is indeed a serious security breach. When I spoke to them, they told me that they were protesting against some judgment pertaining to SC/ST Act. Police had taken them into custody. I am about to leave Panipat and shall be heading for my constituency, Ambala from here”.

Both the men were being interrogated by the police.

Sources disclosed that because of the incident, Vij was visibly unhappy with the district administration’s senior officials, particularly the Superintendent of Police, who was in charge of ensuring the law and order situation on the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App