Stones hurled at Gujarat BJP MLA Neemaben Acharya’s vehicle

Unidentified men pelted stones on the car of Bhuj MLA Nimaben Acharya and broke its glasses while she was passing by Loriya village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district on Sunday but the MLA and her driver escaped unhurt. The incident took place at around 1 pm on Sunday when Acharya was on her way to Mundra from Dhori village in Bhuj.

After dedicating a few projects to public and laying foundation stones of others in Dhori and Sumrasar villages, the MLA was going to Barai village near Mundra in Mundra taluka of Kutch attend the funeral of religious head of Maheswari community of Kutch district. But while passing by Loriya village, three unidentified men pelted stones on her moving car and then ran away. The stones hit glasses of the car and broke them. However, the BJP MLA and her driver escaped unhurt, Acharya said.

“I was running late for the funeral and therefore, the driver was driving at full speed. All of a sudden, three young men emerged from roadside and pelted stones on my car. After throwing stones, they disappeared in nearby

field. While the stones broke glasses of my car, me and my driver are safe and have not sustained any injury whatsover. We did not stop after the stone-pelting as I was in a hurry and had to reach my destination at the

earliest,” Acharya confirmed to The Indian Express over phone.

After the incident, the MLA called up other BJP leaders who were following her car at some distance. But by the time the other BJP leaders and party workers reached the spot where Acharya’s car had been attacked, the men had

run away, she said.

The MLA said that she didn’t know the men who attacked her car. “Nor do I know their intention. But I suspect, they must have been instigated by some people to indulge in such an act. I am in public life and not everybody will be pleased with work that we do. Being a public figure, one has to be prepared to face such incidents,” said the 70-year-old politician.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of B Division police in Bhuj. However, police inspector VK Kondh of B Division said that no complaint was registered in this respect till late evening. When asked if she had filed a police complaint, Acharya said she was yet to take a call on that. “I shall take a decision about filing a complaint after consulting leaders of my party in the evening. However, I personally feel that those who pelted stones on my car are innocent. They must have been misguided by someone,” she said.

