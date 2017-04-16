Stones hurled at BJP MLA Neemaben Acharya’s vehicle

Some unidentified persons on Sunday hurled stones at the vehicle of BJP MLA from Bhuj, Neemaben Acharya, at Loriya village in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Acharya escaped unhurt but side and rear window-panes of the SUV in which she was travelling were damaged.

“I was returning from Dhori village where I had gone to inaugurate some development projects when three or four persons hurled stones as we were passing through Loriya,” she told PTI.

“I and my driver escaped unhurt,” she said, adding that she had not filed any police complaint yet.

After returning to Bhuj, she met BJP leaders including Kutch BJP president Keshubhai Patel at the circuit house and later left for another event at a village near Mundra in a different vehicle.

