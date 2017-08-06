Stone throwing at Rahul Gandhi’s car was “stage managed”, says Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla on Sunday alleged that the stone throwing incident at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car in Gujarat appears to be “stage managed” by Congress to “gain public sympathy”. On Friday, Gandhi had faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where a cement brick was hurled at his car allegedly by BJP supporters, breaking the window planes of his car. “The stone throwing on the car of Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat appears to be stage managed by Congress to win public sympathy,” Sampla alleged while talking to reporters at Ludhiana.

“Congress is depressed and demoralised these days. People have rejected the party at all places one after the other and it can go to any extent to keep it’s existence alive,” Sampla further claimed.

Gandhi, who was on visit to flood-hit areas of Gujarat on August 4, was also shown black flags, that forced him to cut short his address at a gathering in Dhanera town of Banaskantha district and had to leave in a huff.

In the past, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was committing “such acts” to hog the media lime light, Sampla alleged.

He, however, said that if the stone throwing incident was real, the BJP strongly condemns it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App