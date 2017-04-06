Stone throwers giving their lives for Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah. PTI Farooq Abdullah. PTI

National Conference patron and the party’s candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll Farooq Abdullah has said that stone throwers in Kashmir “are giving their lives for the solution of (the) Kashmir (problem) and not for tourism’’.

“I want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi sahab that there is no doubt about tourism being our life. But one who throws stones; he has nothing to do away with tourism,” he said in response to Modi recent statement that youth of the Valley should decide whether they want tourism or terrorism”. He said that Modi should understand it. “He (stone thrower) will die of hunger, but he will continue to throw stones for nation,” he told his party workers. Abdullah referred to “growing religious intolerance’’ and RSS’s influence. “We have never raised fingers against their religion. Even Farooq Abdullah himself sang their bhajans. I did not back away from it.’’

He welcomed the US’s “desire to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue’’. Abdullah added that a third party should intervene to resolve the issue “before our nuclear bombs drop there (in Pakistan) or their nuclear bombs will drop here’’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now