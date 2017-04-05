Stone pelting youth giving up life for resolution of Kashmir issue: Farooq Abdullah

Stone-pelting youth were not giving up their lives for tourism but for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the wishes of its people, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi Stone-pelting youth were not giving up their lives for tourism but for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the wishes of its people, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi

Stone-pelting youth were not giving up their lives for tourism but for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the wishes of its people, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said. “If he (stone pelting youth) is giving up his life, he is not doing it for tourism. He is giving his life so that the destiny of this nation is decided which should be acceptable to the people of this place. This needs to be understood,” Abdullah said at an election meeting in Sonawar constituency here.

The former chief minister was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on April 2 at the inauguration of Chenani-Nashri tunnel that the youth of Kashmir need to choose between tourism and terrorism.

“Recently the tunnel was opened. He (the Prime Minister) said the youth here should think whether they want tourism or terrorism. I want to tell Modi sahib tourism is our lifeline, there is no doubt about it.

“But he is a stone pelter. He has nothing to do with tourism. He will starve to death but he is pelting stones for his nation and there is a need to understand this,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah is contesting the bye-election to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as the joint candidate of opposition National Conference and Congress.

The polling in the constituency will be held on April 9.

