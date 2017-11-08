Stone-pelting, flesh trade have taken a hit, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi. PTI

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday stressed that incidents of stone-pelting have come down in Kashmir and flesh trade across India has taken a hit after demonetisation .

“Kashmir me pattharbaji ki ghatna me kami aayi hai, log paise deke patthar fekte the (incidents of stone pelting have come down in Kashmir… people used to take money to throw stones),’’ the Law Minister told reporters. He said flesh trade too has come down because pimps used to be paid in cash.

He said Maoist activities have come down and provident fund deposits have increased as a result of the exercise. “One year of demonetisation has proved that the decision was in national interest.’’

“We were to celebrate honesty but Congress wants to observe it as black day. Why is the Congress irritated with honesty?’’

Referring to former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s description of demonetisation as dacoity, he said it does not seem to be his language but that of a scriptwriter who also writes speeches of Rahul Gandhi.

