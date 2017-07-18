Stone pelting cases down, infiltration up in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017: MHA

There is also a drop in terror attacks in the state this year according to the statement by MHA. (Shuaib Masoodi) There is also a drop in terror attacks in the state this year according to the statement by MHA. (Shuaib Masoodi)

The law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir is improving according to a written statement recorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to the MHA, 583 cases have been registered this year against 2897 cases last year. The incidents of stone pelting that rocked the Kashmir valley last year have also reduced in 2017. 664 cases of stone pelting were recorded this year as against 2808 cases in 2016. About 8932 people were injured because of stone pelting in 2016. However, 85 people lost their lives due to the violence inflicted by stone pelting in 2016 when compared to 112 in the protests that occurred in 2010.

There is also a drop in terror attacks in the state this year. According to the statement from MHA, 172 incidents of violence by terrorists in the state were recorded till July 9, 2017 as compared to the 322 incidents that were registered in the corresponding year of 2016. The number of terrorists that were eliminated stands at 95. In the terror attacks that took place in the state this year until July, 12 civilians and 38 security personnel have lost their lives. The infiltration bids have, however, seen a rise this year. As against 18 attempts that were recorded last year, 42 were recorded this year till the month of June.

The statement also said that 89 security personnel were killed in 2016 as compared to 69 in 2010. Looking at the increasing violence against the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the centre to increase the compensation for the police personnel who die in action.

The violence in Kashmir valley erupted last year after the death of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani. After his death, protests were held in different districts of Kashmir. The valley was simmering with anti-India protests and a large number of stone pelting incidents were reported. The state was under a complete lockdown for 53 days.

The turmoil started in the valley again in 2017 after scores of people were injured during the bypolls in Srinagar. The incidents of stone pelting and rioting prompted the election commission to cancel the Anantnag bypoll. The centre has been constantly criticised by the opposition for failing to ease the tense situation in the valley.

