Stone pelting at party office of Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa

Unidentified persons on Tuesday pelted stones at the party office of J Deepa, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, police said. Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 am when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar Chennai.

Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.

She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident. Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and a probe was on, police said.

