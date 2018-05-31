Stone-pelting in Ahmednagar at function attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB/File) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB/File)

Protesters demanding reservations for the Dhangar community indulged in stone-pelting at a function in Ahmednagar district today where Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also present, police said. While the Speaker was not harmed in the incident, a police constable was injured.

Mahajan was the chief guest at a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century ruler of the Indore state, at Chondi in this central Maharashtra district.

A group, allegedly headed by Dr Indrakumar Bhise and Suresh Kamble, staged a protest demanding reservations for the local Dhangar community when the function began, said district superintendent of police Ranjankumar Sharma.

When the police were taking away Bhise and Kamble in a van, there was stone-pelting in which head constable Sandeep Pawar was seriously injured, he said. Police soon brought the situation under control and detained 30 persons, the SP said.

Mahajan, who was on the dais, also appealed to people to keep calm, he said. The rest of the function passed off smoothly and Mahajan later left by helicopter, the officer added.

The function had been organised by Maharashtra water conservation minister Ram Shinde. Chondi is Ahilyabai Holkar’s birthplace.

