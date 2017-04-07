Stone-pelting, arson mark Ram Navami rallies in Jharkhand

Nearly half-a-dozen incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported at various places in Jharkhand since Wednesday afternoon, when processions for Ram Navami were taken out.

Two shops were burnt and some policemen and locals were injured when a mob, which was part of a procession, targeted them near a mosque under Barkattha police station area of Hazaribagh district Wednesday evening.

“The situation is peaceful now. Initial investigation revealed that the owner of one of the shops, Mohammad Reyaz, had a dispute with another person. The incident was a result of the accused trying to give communal colour to personal enmity,” said Hazaribagh SSP Anoop Birthare.

In Chatra, a tractor was burnt following stone-pelting between two groups at Raksi village. “The problem started with a rumour that a youth from another community had run amok in the gathering with a pistol. It led to stone-pelting from both sides,” said Chatra SP Anjani Kumar Jha.

